SPENCER, Roberta F. (Johnson), 97, of Wareham, Mass., died October 7, 2019, in Sippican Healthcare Center, Marion, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Agnes R. (Reimer) Johnson. She was born and raised in New York City. She graduated from Hunter College High School, Class of 1938 and from Queens College, Class of 1942, both in New York City. She met and married U.S. Army Lt. Lincoln Spencer in 1943. Mrs. Spencer taught French and Spanish at Wareham High School for almost 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, being on the beach and spending time with friends. Survivors include her daughter, Lynne R. Schneider and her husband, Eric M. Schneider, of Nashua, N.H.; four granddaughters, Erica K. Chilson and her husband, Douglas Chilson, of Westford, Mass., Bonnie L. Hommeyer and her husband, Adam Hommeyer, of Norfolk, Mass., Jennifer Shapiro and her husband, David Shapiro, of Jupiter, Fla. and Sarah Spencer of Midlothian, Va.; a grandson, Bryan E. Schneider and his wife, Erin Schneider, of Medfield, Mass.; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Robert F. Spencer, Ph.D., M.D. of Midlothian, Va., in March 2001. Visiting hours are from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. A service of remembrance will follow at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PBS Channel WGBH-TV, 1 Guest St., Boston, Mass. 02135, the American Lung Association, 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, Mass. 02451 or to the Leukemia Society, 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, N.Y. 10573. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
