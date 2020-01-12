SPENCER, Virginia Watson, 96, of Richmond, passed away December 26, 2019. She was retired from Reynolds Metals Company. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Mitchell Spencer Sr. December 19, 2011; her parents, Lonnie Watson and Ocie Trapp Watson Keele; and 11 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Fowler (Greg); and her son, Robert M. "Bobby" Spencer Jr. (Chau-Rong); grandchildren, Tommy Fowler (Debra), Jenny Fowler Peck (Dave), Alethea Spencer, and Kira Spencer; and two great-granddaughters, Lacey Ann Fowler and Sydney Louise Peck. Virginia was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Tri-Club Woman's Club and Scottish Rite Woman's Club. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and spending time with family. The family will receive friends today, Sunday, January 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. January 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The United Methodist Women at Trinity United Methodist Church.View online memorial
