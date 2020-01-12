SPENCER, VIRGINIA

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN NOTTOWAY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EASTERN AMELIA COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN DINWIDDIE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... POWHATAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 115 AM EST. * AT 1234 AM EST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR TRENHOLM TO AMELIA COURTHOUSE TO NEAR GREEN BAY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWERLINES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR, GOOCHLAND, CHULA AND SCOTTS FORK AROUND 1240 AM EST. OILVILLE AROUND 1245 AM EST. MOSELEY AROUND 1250 AM EST. SPAINVILLE AROUND 1255 AM EST. MANNBORO AROUND 100 AM EST. UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, BON AIR, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND AND BENSLEY AROUND 105 AM EST. RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN AND KINGS DOMINION AROUND 110 AM EST. MECHANICSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, STUDLEY AND CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE AROUND 115 AM EST. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE NORTH WELLVILLE, AMMON, MAIDENS, GUM TREE, THREE SQUARE, MONTROSE, SANDSTON, POCAHONTAS STATE PARK, SKINQUARTER AND WELLVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PLEASE REPORT SEVERE WEATHER BY CALLING 757-899-2415, POSTING TO THE NWS WAKEFIELD FACEBOOK PAGE, OR USING TWITTER @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH