SPICER, Dorothy W., resident of Sunnyside Retirement Community since 1994, passed away on June 13, 2020, at the age of 94. She was dearly loved and lived life to the fullest. She was born in Waynesboro, Va., on June 5, 1926, to Wallace Bittle Watts and Bessie Louise Pocklington Watts. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1943. In 1949, she married Robert Lee Spicer Jr. and had 68 years of marriage. They lived in Alexandria, Va., until they retired and moved back to Richmond before moving to Sunnyside. She is survived by her children, Patricia Manning (Dennis), Robert Spicer III (Catherine) and Steve Spicer (Keverne). Also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death were sisters, Barbara Smith and June Bluford; and one surviving sister, Sue Duffee. A private burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Garden mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Fellowship Fund at Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Suite A, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.View online memorial
