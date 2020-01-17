SPIELBERG, Susan Barbara, "Bubbe," 78, passed away January 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Spielberg; and her parents, Kittie and Bill Markowitz. Susan is survived by her husband of 59 years, Howard Spielberg; daughter, Cynthia Boswell; grandsons, Robert and Michael Boswell; sister, Sharon Gerhardt; and many loving family and friends. Susan was a high school English teacher and later obtained her JD from the TC Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond, which enabled her to pursue her passion for advocating for the rights of the disabled. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday (today), January 17, 2020, in the chapel at Richmond Beth El Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane, Henrico, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aleh Negev, 42 East 69 St., New York, N.Y. 10021, or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
