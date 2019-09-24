SPILLER, Matthew Scott, 30, of Glen Allen, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Terry Spiller; brothers, Clay and Nicholas Spiller; son, Asher Elmore Spiller and his mother, Katie Elmore; grandmother, Alice Lee Childress; aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends. Along with his father and brothers, Matthew loved working in the family business, Dennis W. Spiller General Contracting, LLC. He made an impact on everyone he met and will be dearly missed by everyone he came in contact with. His family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, with a memorial ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave.View online memorial