SPIVEY, June Davis, of Franklin (also known as J.D. or "Deepy"), began his new life in Heaven on October 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Windsor, Virginia, on September 10, 1926, he lived on the family farm. His parents were Alexander Jackson "Jack" and Junie Mae Davis Spivey. He joined an older brother, Frances Palmer Spivey, and later a sister was born, Ruby Jacqueline "Jackie" Spivey. While life on a farm meant everyone contributed to the workload, young Deepy, his brother and two cousins made an adventure of exploring the land and even built a working boat to enhance their escapades. At the age of 16, Deepy began one of his favorite jobs, driving a school bus. His route ended at Winsor High School, where he was a student himself. During World War ll, at the age of 18, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps. He served as a flight engineer on a C-54 stationed in Shanghai, China and later in Tokyo. The missions of this time led to many stories loved by his family. On March 12, 1948, Deepy married Anne Winder Griffis of Smithfield, Virginia. Their sons, Andrew Gordon "Drew" and Larry Davis, were born while living in Windsor. Deepy left the family farm to begin a 22-year career as a Territory Manager for John Deere Tractor Company. Their daughter, Sharon Kay was born after they moved to Crewe, Virginia. Later, they lived in Abingdon before returning in 1970 to the Tidewater Area to live in Franklin. In 1975, he became a managing partner in Southampton Tractor Company in Courtland. After 66 years of marriage, Anne passed away in 2014. Throughout his life, J.D. faithfully served his church in various roles. In his later years, he was named a Deacon for Life, a rare designation. He was an active volunteer for a number of boards and civic organizations, including Crime Stoppers. He served as a founding board member of The Bank of Franklin. J.D. was a Master Mason and member of Purdie Lodge 170 and later Crewe Lodge 123, where he twice served as Master of the Lodge. At time of his death, he was a member of Franklin Lodge 151. At the age of 89, J.D. was blessed with love a second time. On July 30, 2016, he married Marlene Belzer Mason of Windsor, Virginia. They had a three-year honeymoon before his passing. Those left to miss him include his wife, Marlene Spivey; her son, Dale Robertson and his wife, Lisa, of Windsor; daughter, Kathy Moore and her husband, H.B., of Suffolk; and son, Glen Robertson of Virginia Beach. Grandchildren include Nathan Moore and Mallory Moore of Suffolk. Also left to miss him are his sons, Drew Spivey and wife, Elinor Ray, of North Prince George; son, Larry Spivey and his wife, Margaret, of Colonial Heights; and daughter, Kay S. Walsh and her husband, Michael, of Harrisonburg; his sister, Jackie Spivey Blythe of Franklin and her family; and the family of his late brother Palmer Spivey. He was proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These include Kelly Anne Spivey and her husband, James Holemon Jr. and their three children, Christian, Jade and Trey of Franklin; Davis Walsh and his wife, Kristen and their children, Emma and Maddie of Henrico; Katie Walsh of Seattle, Washington; Allison Marchiano and her husband, Anthony and daughter, Polly of Colonial Heights; and Whit Spivey of Blacksburg; and J.D.'s beloved dog, Katelyn. Among the many who loved him are Chuck and Betsy Bradshaw of Franklin. J.D. first met Chuck when J.D. served as his Little League Coach in Crewe. They grew to become devoted, lifelong friends. A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Wright Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Wright officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery.