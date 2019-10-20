SPRATLEY, Evangeline "Vange" Preas, age 92, died peacefully at her home on October 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Vange was the widow of Edward M. "Ned" Spratley Sr.; and the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Preas. Vange is survived by her son, Edward M. "Jack" Spratley Jr. (Betsy); and grandchildren, Dr. E. Meade Spratley (Jennifer) and Elizabeth S. Birocco (Kevin). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Sarah Evangeline, Charles, Winifred and Elizabeth Birocco and Meade and Eleanor Spratley. Vange was a founding member of Salisbury Country Club and former member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Vange and Ned were married for 61 years and enjoyed dancing in their cotillion, trips to the beach, dinners and activities at Salisbury CC and time spent with family and a host of close friends. For many years, Vange enjoyed working with children's puppetry at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts as well as working in the gift shop. Vange was a disciplined daily walker who was not deterred by weather or season. She was also an outstanding cook, known especially for her brownies, which she loved to make and share with others. There will be a visitation for friends and neighbors at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va., on Friday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service and interment will be on Saturday, October 26, at 1 p.m. St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Queens Way, Hampton, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881