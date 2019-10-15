SPRINGER, Krista Elisabeth, 52, received her heavenly wings on October 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Ria Springer (Robert Kirby); sister, Ria Valenzi (Jerry); partner, Patrice Bittner; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, George Springer.

View online memorial

