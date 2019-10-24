SPRINGFIELD, Diane S., 86, of Chesterfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Diane was born in Brookline, Mass. She was an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War, she worked for many years in Civil Service at Fort Lee and retired from Bellwood. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and an active member in church. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Claude Springfield; daughter, Karen Nye; stepsons, David (Valerie) and Jonathan; and two granddaughters, Courtney and Sarah. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the local SPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
