SPROUSE, Eddie Cheastean, peacefully departed his life on earth October 5, 2019, at his home in Mineral, Virginia. He was born in Cuckoo, Virginia, August 30, 1933, to Emmett and Leah Sprouse. Surviving family include his wife, Patricia, of 62 years; his daughters, Lisa Farmer and Michelle Brown; along with grandchildren, Shelby Sprouse, Erin Brown, Sean Brown and Dylan Farmer. Eddie will be greeted in heaven by his son, Michael Sprouse; and granddaughter, Carol Anne Brown. Mr. Sprouse proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and then successfully ran City Auto Wrecking in downtown Richmond for decades. He served as a deacon at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and retired to his hometown of Louisa. A memorial service will be held at Mineral Baptist Church on Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m. A burial at Culpeper National Cemetery will be held November 1, 2019, at 11 a.m.