SPROUSE, Forrest Michael "Mike," 71, of Powhatan, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his nieces, Joannie Sprouse of Powhatan, Malinda Roberts of Richmond and Theresa Seay of Powhatan; nephew, Eddie Fender of Chesterfield; his lifelong friend, Butch Crump of Powhatan; and many great-nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan, on Thursday, September 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial