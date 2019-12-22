SPROUSE, Hubbard, 73, formerly of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. Hubbard is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Anderson Sprouse, of 54 years; and his children, Rhonda (Joseph) Winter, Paula (Jesse) Vasquez, Roman (Colleen) Sprouse, Scott (Lynn) Sprouse; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Hubbard retired from C&P Telephone Company. Hubby loved God, his family, motorcycles, cars and the home he built and its beautiful surroundings. He will be remembered for his jokes, his entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic and his powerful testimony. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Hubbard's life on Saturday, December 28, 2 p.m. at Webber Memorial Baptist Church, 7800 Salem Church Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23237. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.View online memorial
SPROUSE, HUBBARD
To plant a tree in memory of HUBBARD SPROUSE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.