SPROUSE, Lawrence "Larry" W., 76, of Powhatan, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2019. Larry was always full of humor and wit and had a love for golfing and bowling. He was a lifelong member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary E. Sprouse; daughters, Kathy Sprouse and Connie Plakas (Lucky); grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexa Plakas; brothers, James (Pat) and Ronnie; and nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Larry will also be missed by his many longtime friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Huguenot Chapel, where a funeral will follow at 2 p.m.View online memorial