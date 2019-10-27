SPROUSE, LAWRENCE "LARRY" W.

SPROUSE, Lawrence "Larry" W., 76, of Powhatan, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2019. Larry was always full of humor and wit and had a love for golfing and bowling. He was a lifelong member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary E. Sprouse; daughters, Kathy Sprouse and Connie Plakas (Lucky); grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexa Plakas; brothers, James (Pat) and Ronnie; and nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Larry will also be missed by his many longtime friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Huguenot Chapel, where a funeral will follow at 2 p.m.

