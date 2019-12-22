SPRUILL, Carrie, age 91, of Richmond, departed this life December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Spruill; and two sons, Bartley Spruill and Ronnie Spruill. She is survived by three grandchildren, Shawn Spruill, Anita Spruill and Joyce Spruill; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Theresa Ivory, Emma Stith and Annie Ivory; a host of nieces, among them Bobie J. Gaines; nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.View online memorial
