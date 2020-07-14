SPRUILL, Rita Yvonne, 49, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh Scott and Mary Ghee. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Vannie Spruill IV; sisters, Carson Daugherty, Charlotte Cox (Roger), Joyce Ghee, Blanche Ghee and Stephanie Ghee; brothers, Frank Crump (Janet), Raleigh Ghee, Anthony Ghee (Linda), Richard Ghee and Freddie Ghee (Pamela); devoted niece, Tina Walton (Michael); loving friends, Cassandra Allen, Kayla Otey and Vannie Spruill III; grandchild at heart, Khaleesi Morris; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va.View online memorial
