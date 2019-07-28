SPURGEON, Dennis Allen, 12-26-1946 to 7-24-2019. A quintessential Southern Gentleman. He was loved and will be remembered by his many friends and extended family throughout South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. He is survived by his husband, Andrew Hardie; and their two beloved pets, Ava and Noodles. Dennis was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina. He moved to Virginia and attended Lynchburg College, before settling in Richmond, where he retired as an auditor from the Department of Motor Vehicles. For those who met Dennis, it was an unforgettable experience. For those who knew him well, he left a lasting impression. He was compassionate, generous in spirit and brought out the best in people. His spontaneous nature would uplift those in any situation at any time. He enjoyed the finer things in life and loved to share them with those around him. During their 40 years together, Dennis and Andrew had a passion for travel, food and entertaining, which was reflected in their restaurant, Chez Foushee. He will be lovingly remembered by all. A memorial, to be announced, will be held in Richmond. Please visit online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial