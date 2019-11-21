SPURLOCK, Crystal D., of Richmond, departed this life November 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband, John A. Spurlock Jr.; seven children, 13 grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 (today), at 12 noon at Union Baptist Church, 1813 Everett Street, where remains will lie in state at 11 a.m. Reverend Robert C. Davis officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
