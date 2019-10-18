SPURLOCK, Edna Celestine Williams, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 14, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Ronald E., Garry N. and Dwayne F. (Michelle); four grandsons, TeRance R. Spurlock Sr. (Lynda), Kris Randall, Dwavon Battle, Dwayne F. Spurlock Jr.; three granddaughters, Tarneeka Lewis, Reagen G. Spurlock and Destiny Robinson; four great-grandchildren; one devoted sister, Shirley W. Austin; and a host of other devoted family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October, 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1813 Everett St., Richmond, Va.View online memorial