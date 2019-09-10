SPURLOCK, JAMES III

SPURLOCK, James B. III, of Henrico, died August 30, 2019. Surviving are his parents, James B. Jr. and Nancy H. Spurlock; sister, Deborah G. Hayden; brother, Kenneth L. Spurlock (Tabatha); two nieces, Cierra L. Wilson and Kennedi A. Spurlock; four nephews, Kenneth L. Spurlock Jr., Talford D., Robert D. and William D. Hayden; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. September 12, 2019, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial