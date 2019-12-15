SPURLOCK, JAMES JR.

SPURLOCK, James B. Jr., 83, of Henrico, died December 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, James B. Spurlock III. Surviving are his wife, Nancy H. Spurlock; daughter, Deborah G. Hayden; son, Kenneth L. Spurlock (Tabatha); four grandchildren, Cierra L. Wilson, Kenneth L. Spurlock Jr., Talford D. Hayden and Kennedi A. Spurlock; two sisters, brother, four brothers-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial