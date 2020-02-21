SPURLOCK, JOHN SR.

SPURLOCK, John Armstrong Sr., 81, of Ashland, Virginia, passed from this life on February 15, 2020, after a short illness. John was preceded in death by four siblings; a son, Keith; and a grandson, Jarrell. Left to mourn are his devoted wife, Johnetta; son, John Jr. (Crystal, deceased); stepsons, Michael and Jonathan Tyler; brothers, Theodore Spurlock and Tyrone Corbin; two sisters, Marie MacMillan and Sylvia Gaines; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be held today, Friday, February 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the H.W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. Homegoing services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 106 James Street, Ashland, Virginia (Rev. Randall Williams officiating). Burial to follow in Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery. Repast afterward at the church. Flowers and cards can be sent to the funeral home.View online memorial
