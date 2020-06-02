SPURRELL, Sharon Lee (Michelson), 80, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Sharon was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on September 9, 1939, to Floyd G. Michelson and Matilda (Helm) Michelson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Eric W. Spurrell; her stepson, Eric P. Spurrell; her sister, Marjorie (Michelson) Steckler; and brothers, Roger W. and Wilbur K. Michelson. Sharon is survived by her two daughters, Lee Ann Spurrell Motley of Richmond, Va., Susan Spurrell Andrews (Brian) of Alexandria, Va.; two grandchildren, Lauren N. Motley and Carson D. Motley, both of Richmond, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Bismarck State College, Sharon moved to Denver, Colo., with her best friend, Judy, where she met her husband, Eric. They traveled and lived in various parts of the world and U.S. They eventually settled in Richmond, Va., where Sharon worked as an executive secretary at Figgie International. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 40 years, an usher at TheatreVirginia/Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and a member of The Richmond Symphony Orchestra League. She loved the many adventures she had traveling with her husband, Eric, especially driving in Istanbul, Turkey, visiting Newfoundland, Canada, walking with penguins on Antarctica and drinking Singapore Slings at the Raffles Hotel. Sharon remained a brave and iron-willed woman throughout her battles with cancer. She taught her family resilience and perseverance. The family would like to thank the staff in the Memory Care unit at Lakewood Manor for the love and care they gave Sharon over the last few years. A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2315 Parham Road, on Friday, June 5. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society and The Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
