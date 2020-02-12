SQUIRE, Coles Meredith, 74, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Ann Lewis Meredith and Eugene Meredith. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Stephen Squire. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Aaron Squire (Bao) and Robert M. Squire (Sherry); grandchildren, Ava, Tinsley and Aiden Squire and Quintin and Noah Hill; and her sister, Elizabeth Meredith. She graduated from Randolph Macon Woman's College and received her Ph.D. from MCV. She spent her years as a research microbiologist and immunologist at MCV and retired as the director of the tissue typing lab at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Coles was an avid crossword puzzler, loved spending time with her grandkids, hiking and exploring, volunteering at Maymont and giving back to the community. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Maymont Foundation, www.maymont.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
