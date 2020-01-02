ST. CLAIR, Mary Graham, 93, of Richmond, formerly of Hopewell and Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Marshall W. St. Clair; and son, Jerry W. St. Clair. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Grubbs (Lin); three granddaughters, Elizabeth Blackwell (Joe), Carly Grubbs (Dan Bryan), Crystal O'Briant (Jason); five great-grandchildren, Liam and Vera O'Briant, Nora, Grace and Clara Blackwell; and her loyal dog, Ellie. Her family was her pride and joy. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Rd., Vinton, Va. 24179. A graveside service will follow at noon at Mt. View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the kindness of friends and the loving care of devoted staff at The Crossings at Bon Air over the last six years.View online memorial
