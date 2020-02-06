ST. JOHN, Frances Marlene Davis, beloved mother and grandmother, entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Arthur C. St. John; sisters, Virginia, Thelma and Betsy; and grandson, Brian. Mrs. St. John is survived by her three daughters, Daisye, Brenda and Terri; sisters, Rose, Peggy and Gladys; sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. She was a pioneer in VHDA/HUD subsidized housing property management, where she gained accreditation and recognition for the properties she managed. Her residents knew and loved her as a caring but firm advocate for struggling single-parent families. Mrs. St. John was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Emporia, Va., where her parents later settled. After graduating from Greenville County public school, she settled in Richmond, where she resided with her husband and family. She was an active member of St. Ann's Guild of St. Phillip's Episcopal Church and other civic organizations. She will be fondly remembered by those whose lives she touched with kindness and forever cherished in the hearts of her family. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Phillip's Episcopal Church, 2900 Hanes Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222, followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
