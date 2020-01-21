STACY, Margaret Rose, of North Chesterfield, was born on August 30, 1932, and died January 16, 2020. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Colonel Terry Lee Stacy; and her son, Thomas Dana Stacy. She is survived by her remaining nine children, David Anthony Stacy, Dean Phillip Stacy, Susanne Rose Stacy Woodworth, Teresa Marie Stacy Meintel, Kathleen Ann Stacy Stells, Mary Margaret Stacy Bush, Carole Elaine Stacy Vaden, Timothy Lee Stacy and Martha Martina Stacy Reichardt; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A devout Roman Catholic and member of Saint Joseph Parish, Margaret was a member of the Carmelite Discalced Secular Order, which pledges a life of contemplative prayer and apostolic activity, affirming one another within the context of a loving community. Margaret, like her sisters in the Carmelite Order, promised to make the Beatitudes the plan for her life. She devoted her life to the love of God, family and was a light to all who knew her. May we strive to honor her memory and carry on her good work. Lord, make me an instrument of your peace: where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy. - St Francis of Assisi. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, with a Catholic Rosary at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A requiem funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 828 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.View online memorial
STACY, MARGARET
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET STACY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.