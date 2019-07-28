STAFFORD, Donna Anderson, 93, of Richmond, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Stafford; son, George F. Stafford Jr.; parents, Lawrence and Valeria Anderson; and siblings, LG Anderson, Henry Anderson, Valeria Howard, Fannie Price and Mary Hughes. She is survived by her daughter, Donna L. Stafford; son, Billy Stafford and his fiancee, Tanya Crowe; three grandchildren and their spouses, Becky and Robert Davis, Chris and Betsy Miller and Nicole and Trey Pigg; and six great-grandchildren, Brennan Stafford-Cosner, Will, Oliver and Alex Davis, Kensley Pigg and Finn Miller. Also surviving are siblings, Ruby Robinson, Frank Anderson, Carrie Reese, Nina Layne, Nora Daubenspeck, Jane Holt and Irma and her husband, Earley Thompson; as well as many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Stafford was born in Charlotte County, Va., and was one of 13 children. She graduated from Randolph Henry High School in 1945, and then moved to Richmond to attend business school, taking a job at Daffron Furniture, where she met her future husband. She was a homemaker and then worked at C & P Telephone Employees Federal Credit Union for over 30 years. Faith and family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always came first. She was a member of Forest Hill Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and was active in the women's circle. She spent much of her leisure time cheering for the family's favorite sports teams, especially the Atlanta Braves and UVA football and basketball teams. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., on Friday, August 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., and an hour before the service. The service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 1 p.m., at Bliley's-Chippenham. A private family burial will follow in Dale Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or any organization serving veterans. The family would like to thank the many compassionate doctors, nurses and staff of Laurels of Bon Air and At Home Care Hospice who cared for Mrs. Stafford in the last months of her life. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com.View online memorial