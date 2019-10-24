STAINBACK, Dr. William Clarence, fondly known as Billy, left this earth on October 20, 2019, for one more special journey. A native of Emporia, Va. and resident of Richmond, Va., he was an educator, researcher and author as an advocate in the field of inclusion in special education. Being a UVA graduate, he was a great supporter of all things Wahoo. In his unassuming manner, he helped various individuals whom he saw had great potential in various walks of life. After his retirement from the University of Northern Iowa, he became an electrician, a plumber and a passable carpenter, sustaining a few bruised fingers along the way. He was an explorer and always willing to try something new, such as climbing Machu Pichu, riding a camel in Egypt, dog sledding in Canada and bicycling in various countries, always accompanied by his beloved wife, Linda, and good friends from Emporia. During his professional career, Dr. Stainback was appointed in 1988 to an Endowed Chair Professorship at California State University Los Angeles. Dr. Stainback authored numerous professional articles and several books. One of his textbooks was used in many national and international university classrooms. His career in inclusion in special education took him to several international conferences and was invited to be the keynote speaker at an educational congress in Riva del Garda, Italy, in 1997. He was predeceased by his parents, Willard T. Stainback and Maybelle M. Stainback Whitman; and stepmother, Ellie P. Stainback. He is survived by his wife, Linda Slate Stainback; beloved twin brother, Dr. George H. Stainback and wife, Madelyn, of St. Augustine, Fla.; a special nephew, Dr. G. Andrew Stainback (Sylvia) of Homestead, Fla.; and a special niece, Amy Sakhare (Ravi) of Johnson City, Tenn.; special "nephew," William A. Harrison of Richmond; and stepson, W. Glenn Rainey (Tina) of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. He is also survived by one great-niece, three great-nephews and many other relatives throughout Virginia and North Carolina. There will be a graveside service at Greensville Memorial Cemetery, 1250 Skippers Road, Emporia, on Saturday, October 26, 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Wrenn at 304 Church Street. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution to the UVA Gift Processing Services, P.O. Box 400331, Charlottesville, Va. 22904, "In Memory of William Stainback." These contributions will be designated for a general academic scholarship fund which will impact students in financial need. Online condolences may be made to www.echolsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
