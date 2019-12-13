STAINBACK, James Sherwood, 87, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at home. Born in Emporia, Va., to the late Paul and Annie Stainback; he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie Ellis Stainback. James, a Korean War veteran, served in the Army from 1950 to 1956. He loved to fish and being with his friends and softball buddies. James pitched a no-hitter in slow-pitch softball and the team finished that year 40-0. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Alice W. Stainback; daughter, Sharon Kaye Brinson; son, James Michael Stainback; stepchildren, Robert Michael Bare and Tamela Denise Butler; grandchildren, Michael, Dylan and Dalton Brinson; stepgrandchildren, Damon Butler, Ashley Butler, Jule Bare and Lalenya Peters; sister, Grace Martin; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. following the service at Independence United Methodist Church cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial