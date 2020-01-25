STAMOS, Sara Anne, January 9, 1937-January 22, 2020. Sara Anne C. Rideout Stamos, of Hopewell, Va., and formerly of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harry Calvin and Sara Minton Cummins of Colonial Heights. Preceded in death by her husband, George K. Stamos; stepson, Karl Mark Stamos; and sister, Faye Carol Edwards. She is survived by three children, Sherry R. Fuller (Douglas), Richard L. Rideout (Stacy) of Colonial Heights and Kimberly A. Rideout (Robert Johnson) of New York, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Clinton D. Fuller (Kelsey), Jessica F. Eckerdt, Logan H. Rideout, James B. Rideout and Baird V. Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Indigo G. Eckerdt and Liora S. Eckerdt; two stepsons, Claiborne M. Stamos (Jean) and George W. Stamos (Judy); two stepgrandchildren, four stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Rose Hughes (Charles) of Hopewell. Sara Anne's undying legacy is her zest for life. She loved decorating and shopping and always knew the value of a dollar. She was also a hopeless romantic. The family will greet friends Sunday, January 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 3506 Cobblestone Terrace, Hopewell, Va. A family service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va., in the spring for placing Sara Anne and George's remains in the niche. Always in love, together again. Memorial gifts in Sara Anne's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893 Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9950 (800-805-5856) or to The Smile Train online or by mail P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 (800-932-9541), which provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates in loving memory of her father.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SARA STAMOS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.