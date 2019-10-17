STANLEY, Alice Carter, of Mechanicsville, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Alice was born December 19, 1933, to Minnie and Bernard "Buck" Carter in Goochland. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Stanley; and is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bill Stanley; her daughter, Virginia Glasco (Rick); two sons, Bubba (Cheryl) and Tim (Kim); seven grandchildren, Dustin, Jay, Will, Mitchel, Allison, Madison and Kameron; four great-grandchildren, Kaliegh, Carter, Julia Rose and Finlay; and many relatives in Goochland. She graduated from Goochland High School in 1951. She attended Smyrna Baptist Church on Rock Castle Road as a child and teenager until she moved to Richmond. She always loved Smyrna Church and its people. She taught Sunday school to hundreds of little children at Highland Park United Methodist Church, Hanover Friends Church and New Highland Baptist Church, as she always had a love for the children. Her family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Goochland.View online memorial