STANLEY, Darlene Belcher, 81, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She is survived by her son, Sean Stanley; grandson, Hunter Lee Stanley; sisters-in-law, Judy Belcher and Shirley Stanley; sister, Gerry Owens; brothers, Roger Belcher and Bobby Belcher; brother-in-law, Larry Stanley. Darlene was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Naomi Belcher; husband, Earnest Stanley; brothers, Junior Belcher, Ernie Belcher and Wayne Belcher. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or www.donate3.cancer.org.View online memorial
