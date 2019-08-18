STANLEY, Harry T., 94, passed away peacefully August 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys Stanley; and one sister, Mary Lou Wiley. He is survived by his daughter, Reva S. Lippa; son-in-law, Louis J. Lippa; two grandsons, Louis J. Lippa Jr. (Rosalia) and Christopher T. Lippa; two great-granddaughters, Catalina Grace Lippa and Nina Marie Lippa; two nephews, Berkley (Ann) and Brett Wiley (Michelle); and several great-nieces and nephews. Harry was a native Richmonder, who grew up in the Oak Grove community. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and was retired from Pinkerton Security Services. He was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, and later, Webber Memorial Baptist. Harry was a lover of trains and carnivals. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23. Interment will be private.View online memorial