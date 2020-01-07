STANLEY, Jeanne Richardson, departed this life on October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence "Eric E." Stanley. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted son, Otis L. Stanley (Evelyn); her devoted granddaughter, Erin D. Stanley (mother, Bonnie N. Davis); and devoted nieces, Linda Thorpe and family and Dale Johnson and family; as well as neighbors and friends. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, January 11, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JEANNE STANLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.