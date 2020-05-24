STANLEY, VELMA

STANLEY, Velma Roen, 92, passed away May 22, 2020. She is now sleeping in death, awaiting the promised future resurrection to life (John 5:28-29). Velma is survived by her daughters, Carol Baker Stroud and Sandra Baker Henshaw (David); grandchildren, Jason and Jill Stroud; and great-grandchildren, Amber, Derek and Rachel. Velma has been one of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1965, she was associated with the Chester, Virginia Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 13301 Harrowgate Rd. A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Velma Stanley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 28
Graveside Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00PM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags