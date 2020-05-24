STANLEY, Velma Roen, 92, passed away May 22, 2020. She is now sleeping in death, awaiting the promised future resurrection to life (John 5:28-29). Velma is survived by her daughters, Carol Baker Stroud and Sandra Baker Henshaw (David); grandchildren, Jason and Jill Stroud; and great-grandchildren, Amber, Derek and Rachel. Velma has been one of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1965, she was associated with the Chester, Virginia Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 13301 Harrowgate Rd. A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va.View online memorial
Service information
May 28
Graveside Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
