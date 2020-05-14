STANLEY, Winnie Lee Clayton, of Mineral, Va., passed away on May 8, 2020, at home with her loving family and friends by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Daniel Stanley Sr. She is survived by her three sons, Paul Jr., Wayne (Debbie) and Scotty (Eunice); and two granddaughters, Crystal Stanley and Rachel Hailey. Winnie was Mee Maw to everyone. She was a longtime friend and companion to Wayne Alvis, whom she loved dearly. Winnie lived with Wayne and Debbie in her in-law suite, which she called her little piece of heaven. She was content sitting on her porch watching humming birds and her roses grow with her cat, Kala, by her side. Winnie was a healthcare worker for 20-plus years with her co-worker and friend, Judy Thompson, by her side. Her niece, Diane Ornduff, was her good friend and traveling buddy; they would talk on the phone for hours every day. The family would like to thank her private nurses, Judy Corker and Pam Bailey, for the great care they gave Winnie during her time of need and also would like to thank AseraCare hospice nurses. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June
-
Virginia misses key marks on virus testing as leaders eye reopening
-
Richmond School Board wants to consider moving schools to year-round schedule
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…