STARKE, Charles Wesley, 75, passed away December 13, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Dorinda "Wendy" Starke; his son, Charles Wesley Starke Jr.; his daughter, Lara Starke; and his stepsons, Damian Logan Pendleton (Rosina) and Kurtis "KJ" Friedhoff. He is also survived by his first wife, Beverly Starke; and his brothers, Elmo Starke and Kenneth Starke (Jean). Charles worked at DuPont for 40 years as a chemical engineer with an associates degree from VCU/RPI. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America for 39 years and was known as "Mr. Cubmaster." Family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave. Memorial service to follow visitation at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a memorial cabin fund at Heart of Virginia Council Boy Scouts of America, 4015 Fitzhugh Ave., Richmond, Virginia.View online memorial