STARKE, Julia, age 58, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 16, 2020, at a Richmond hospital. She is survived by sisters, Felicia S. Barlowe and Flossie Starke; aunts, Ethel and Doris Booker, Mattie White; host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services Wednesday, March 25, 1 p.m., Bethia Baptist Church, 7331 Military Road, Amelia, Va. 23002. Interment church cemetery. Rev. Damian Rowe, pastor, Rev. Paul Wilson, eulogist. Viewing one hour prior to service at the church. V.Y. Scott Funeral Home in charge of professional services.View online memorial
