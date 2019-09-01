STARR, Doris Alexander, 100, died peacefully among family and caregivers at her home at Bottoms Bridge, in Henrico County, Virginia, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Leonard Edward Starr Jr.; her parents, William Everett Alexander and Ida Elvira Chamberlain Alexander; her older brother, Wilmarth Everett Alexander Sr.; her younger sister, Lois Alexander Aigner; and in-laws, both in the Starr and Herman and Carolyn Spain families. She is survived by her younger brother, Robert Chamberlain Alexander (88) and his wife, Jewell Mayo Alexander; Doris' three "boys," Leonard Edward Starr III (74), Richard Alexander Starr (70) and Robert Chamberlain Starr (65); her four grandchildren, Richard Alexander Starr Jr. (40), Mathew Brandon Starr (36), Mary Elaine Starr (35) and David Christopher Starr (34); her daughters-in-law, Cheroyl Myers Starr (71) and Shirley Texter Starr (69); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Special mention and thanks is given to her devoted "caregiving family" for the last 18 years, Marlene Stirling, Patricia Stirling, Melissa Bendinskis, Sharlene Arnold and Thelma "Dora" Chavis. Mrs. Starr was conceived in Rhode Island, and transported by carriage or Model T Ford, while in the womb to Richmond, Virginia, where she was born on May 29, 1919. In 1921, the family moved from Richmond to Sandston. Doris graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1936, where she met her future husband, Leonard E. Starr Jr. They were married in Sandston in December of 1941, just after the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor which began World War II. The young married couple endured the war years with Leonard serving overseas in the Army in England and France and Doris providing support and prayers on the Home Front. After the war years, Mr. Starr was a past President and COO of Richfood, Inc. (formerly Richmond Food Stores, Inc.), where he served with distinction for 38 years from 1947 until his retirement in 1985. Doris Starr was truly the "First Lady of Richfood," attending many functions over the years and developing a circle of close friends both in the business and in the close community of Sandston, where she attended Sandston Baptist Church. Doris was exemplary in her life roles as daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, community member and citizen. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at which time (noon), there will be a memorial service, all at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Road. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Road, or the Sandston Rotary Club, P.O. Box 23, each in Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial