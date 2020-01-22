STASKIEL, Roger Z., 72, of Barhamsville, Va., passed away January 21, 2020. Roger was an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening and working on his tractor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Z. Roger and Eva Staskiel; and a sister, Katherine Crump. Roger is survived by his daughter, Eva Marie Harper (Michael); a son, Duane Staskiel (Andrea); a sister, Margaret Mountcastle (Richard); a brother, Mike Staskiel (Liz); four grandchildren, McKayla, Jessica, Nathan and Drew; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 3570 King William Ave., West Point, Va. 23181. Interment will follow in St. John of Kanti Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, Va. 23181. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John of Kanti Cemetery Fund, 207 W. Euclid Blvd., West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted to www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
