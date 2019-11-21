STATEN, MELCHESTER

STATEN, Melchester Sr., age 70, of Richmond, departed this life November 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Hestell Staten; two daughters, Antonia Staten and Kizzy Gray (Daryl); one son, Melchester Staten Jr.; eight grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Gloria Johnson (Robert); stepmother-in-law, Anna Bolling; two sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday at 4 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:45 p.m. Friday.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.