STATON, Betty Dale. Heaven gained our angel, Betty Dale Staton, on January 25, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1943, to James and Margaret Sprouse in Richmond, Va. She was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Barbara Soyars. Her marriage to Ernest Tuney Staton, whom she was married to for 60 years, resulted in the birth of their beautiful children, Mary (Staton) Bradley (husband, John), Kathryn (Staton) Aljabar (husband, Nazar) and Ernest T. Staton Jr. (wife, Brandy). She was blessed with six grandchildren, Amira Aljabar, Meliha (Lida) Aljabar, Samir Aljabar, Jace Staton, Lane Staton and Nolan Staton. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Peace (husband, Blair/Bobby); as well as extended family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Services will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's as well. Following will be the graveside service at Westhampton Memorial Park and all are welcome to join the family at Patterson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3901 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va., for fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or heartlandhospicefund.org.View online memorial
