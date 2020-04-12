STATON, Frances Wood, 82, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1938, in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of the late Nellie Gray and James Edward Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Earl C. Staton; and one sister, Jean W. O'Brien. Frances is survived by one son, Jeffrey D. Staton (Susan); and one daughter, Lori Kim Staton (Sandy Meagher). She leaves behind four grandchildren, Erin Stevens (Peter), Sean Jeffrey Staton and twins, Lauren Lynne and Logan Lynne Staton, who she loved very much; sister, Glenna W. Shifflett (Frank); sisters-in-law, Joyce Perry and Edith Gentry; brother-in-law, Chuck Staton (Wanda); and a number of nieces and nephews. Frances graduated from Albermarle High School in Charlottesville, Va. and was a member of the Elks Lodge and Tuckahoe Moose. She always enjoyed attending the many activities at the clubhouse in the Park West Community, where she resided. She attended the Widowed Persons Service (WPS) meetings weekly. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the ASPCA in her memory, aspca.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral homeparham.com.View online memorial
