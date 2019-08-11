STATON, Roger Lee, 64, of Richmond, Va., departed this life, after a brief illness, at St. Mary's Hospital. Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Bettie (Milton) Woodward; and father, Ofie Staton. He is survived by his sisters, Helen Bracket, Marianne Staton, Vernell Brooking and Bettie Staton. Roger was raised and attended school in Goochland, Va. He later moved to Richmond, Va. Roger was a gentle, yet determined man who knew his mind and never met an enemy. Roger was a great self-advocate and like Frank Sinatra, he did it his way. Roger was a longtime Redskins fan and was beloved by his peers and extended family via Richmond Residential Services, Senior Connections, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and Soar 365. Funeral service and interment will be held August 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Corinth United Methodist Church, 4497 St. Paul's Church Road, Goochland, Va. 23063.View online memorial