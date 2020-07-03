STEED, Grace Ann, 76, of Richmond, Va., departed this life June 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Maggie Steed. Grace leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Cynthia Steed; sister, Carolyn Steed; brother and sister-in-law, David and Nicolette Steed of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; aunts, Ada Steed of New York City and Betty Hinton of Richmond, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Spelman College, Atlanta, Ga.View online memorial
