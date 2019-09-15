STEELE, Edith Mae nee Phillips, 89, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away August 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray "Jimmy" Steele. She is survived by her only child, daughter, Judith; grandsons, Nelson Jr. and Andrew; nieces, Brenda, Nancy and Valerie; and great-granddaughters, Dasha and Rebecca. She retired from Nabisco after 23 years. She and Jimmy were active members of Woodland Heights Baptist Church for more than 40 years. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue. Memorial gifts can be given to Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 611 West 31st St., Richmond, Va. 23225, in memory of Edith Steele.View online memorial