STEELE, Gladys Trafieri, 89, died peacefully on May 6, 2020, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Floyd; and survived by her children, Dorothy DeJong (Mike) and Floyd Steele Jr. (Beth); and grandchildren, Jonathan DeJong, Trey, Chase and Kate Steele. She was a graduate of St. Gertrude High School (Class of 1949) and proud of her Italian heritage. She was happiest taking care of her family and numerous friends, and she never met a stranger! The family is grateful for the services of Grace Hospice. Please consider doing an act of kindness in her memory.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …