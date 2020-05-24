STEELE, Gladys Trafieri, 89, died peacefully on May 6, 2020, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Floyd; and survived by her children, Dorothy DeJong (Mike) and Floyd Steele Jr. (Beth); and grandchildren, Jonathan DeJong, Trey, Chase and Kate Steele. She was a graduate of St. Gertrude High School (Class of 1949) and proud of her Italian heritage. She was happiest taking care of her family and numerous friends, and she never met a stranger! The family is grateful for the services of Grace Hospice. Please consider doing an act of kindness in her memory.

