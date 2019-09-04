STEELE, Mary H. Feissner, 84, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in her home. She was born October 10, 1934, in Hazelton, Pa., to George L. and Alma Mary McClellan Feissner, and grew up in nearby Freeland, Pa. She graduated from Freeland High School and entered Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pa., to graduate with an R.N. degree. She worked in several states in various areas of nursing and was one of the first nurses hired for the new Chippenham Hospital, helping to develop their nursing department and serving as night supervisor. She was a longtime active member of Providence United Methodist Church. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William "Bill" Steele Jr.; son, William G. Steele III of Gaithersburg, Md.; daughters, Janet Steele of Honolulu, Hawaii and Suzanne Steele of Richmond, Va.; stepson, Craig Steele of Smithfield, N.C.; brother, George F. Feissner of Cortland, N.Y.; one grandson and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at Blileys.com.View online memorial