STEFFEN, Edward S., (Major USAF retired), 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., died January 30, 2020. Born August 24, 1923, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emma; and eldest son, Art. Raised in the 1920s and 30s in Long Beach, N.Y. The son of the Island Fire Chief, life was slow and easy. From an early age, summers were spent pedaling his bicycle and selling ice cream to the tourists. Everything changed on December 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor), and Ed along with all of his friends enlisted in the Army on December 10, 1941. He served in New Guinea and the Philippines until 1945. After the war, Ed returned to Long Beach. He was Chief Life Guard over the four major beaches and in the summer of 1946, was credited for saving many lives, plucking the city folks from the dangerous rip tides. He used his G.I. Bill, graduating from the Capitol Radio Engineering Institute and was subsequently employed by the CIA. He married Emma Maier in 1950 and later accepted a commission in the USAF, where he served in Alaska, Ohio, the Pentagon and posts around the world; retiring from active duty in 1967. He worked briefly for the Library of Congress and later accepted a science and technology position with the DIA. He was awarded the Legion of Merit (USAF) and Outstanding Civilian Award while at DIA, retiring in 1982. He continued as a technical consultant for the CIA until 1985. All told, Ed spent more than 40 years serving his country. During his retirement, Ed traveled the world, painted many lighthouses, rode his bicycle daily until he was 94 and most importantly spent time with his family. He moved to Covenant Woods, where he had many friends; most notably his lunch group that included Pat, Barbara, Jean, Julia and Joan and his painting buddy Hal. You made our father's final years joyful. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Mclaughlin of Houston, Texas and Bernice Turner of Hilton Head, S.C.; children, Virginia (Gin) Steffen, Martha Fonseca (Mike), Ann Sommers (Dave), Catherine Myers (David); and son, Matthew (Carolyn); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ed will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Covenant Woods for their compassion and care of our Dad. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society at www.outerbankslighthousesociety.org.View online memorial
STEFFEN, EDWARD
