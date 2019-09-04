STEIN, Kenneth "Kenny," age 56, of Henrico, passed away on August 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Edna. He is survived by his three children, Trina, Mike and Daniel; their mother, Juanita; his three grandchildren, Shaelin, Ayla and Jack; and brother, Sam; and sister-in-law, Donna. A memorial service to celebrate Kenny's life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parham Road Baptist Church.View online memorial